Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.30% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $209,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $85.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.81 million, a P/E ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

