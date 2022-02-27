Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.19% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

