Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 356,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.99% of Freeline Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRLN. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Freeline Therapeutics Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

