Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Olema Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after purchasing an additional 870,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,455,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 101,507 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

