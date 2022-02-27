Marshall Wace LLP Sells 148,390 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,390 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Funko worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNKO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Funko by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $892.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock worth $9,981,658. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

