Marshall Wace LLP Sells 72,415 Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Atotech were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Atotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

