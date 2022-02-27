Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $101.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.