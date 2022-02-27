Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

