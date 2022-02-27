Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000.

Shares of Banner Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Banner Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.96.

