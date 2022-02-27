Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.44% of Park Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKE. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 225,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 114,117 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 392,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 872,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,394,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,071,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

NYSE PKE opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Park Aerospace (Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.