Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,916,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Marvell Technology worth $356,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,861,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,586,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 848,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 611,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after buying an additional 583,999 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.75 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of -129.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.65.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

