MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Tops $3.77 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $79,601.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.71 or 0.06930444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.08 or 0.99659384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

