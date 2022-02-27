Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Mastercard worth $2,026,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $369.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.92 and its 200 day moving average is $354.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,478 shares of company stock valued at $239,382,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

