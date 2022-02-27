MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of MasterCraft Boat worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.