Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,214,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $10.42 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 million, a PE ratio of 512.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

