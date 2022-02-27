MAX Exchange Token Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001015 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $21,662.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,726.98 or 0.99916454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00071739 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00233237 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00148099 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00281578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032562 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

