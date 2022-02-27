McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 494,180 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of McDonald’s worth $842,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $249.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

