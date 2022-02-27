Mdex (MDX) One Day Volume Hits $7.52 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $180.78 million and $7.52 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.70 or 0.06929061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,657.78 or 0.99756358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00054199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 860,014,663 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

