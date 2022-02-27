Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Medtronic worth $802,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $105.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

