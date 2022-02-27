MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $152,292.95 and $1,107.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,711.22 or 0.06997668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.55 or 1.00170289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00053797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

