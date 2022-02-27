Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Reaches $165,349.61

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $165,349.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.29 or 0.00273966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,868,403 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

