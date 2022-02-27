Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,698,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,797 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $953,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after acquiring an additional 368,227 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.