Merculet Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $295,252.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.62 or 0.06964428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,144.79 or 1.00111009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

