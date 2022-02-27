Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 136.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 18.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $35.80 on Friday. Meritor has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

