Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,981 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $210.48 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.22 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.24. The company has a market cap of $572.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

