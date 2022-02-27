MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Achieves $13.65 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and $493,807.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,276,927,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,154,462,764 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

