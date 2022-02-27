Metronome (MET) One Day Volume Tops $39,191.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. Metronome has a total market cap of $30.36 million and approximately $39,191.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.66 or 0.06916597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.26 or 1.00161269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,868,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,723,670 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

