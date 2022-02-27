MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will post $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM opened at $45.12 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.