Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 9,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,298 shares of company stock worth $19,935,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

