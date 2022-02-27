MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR opened at $405.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after acquiring an additional 461,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $41,155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

