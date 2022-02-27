Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,034 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $209.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.