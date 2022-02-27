Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 936,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Talos Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.