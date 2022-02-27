Millennium Management LLC Sells 96,975 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,975 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.59% of C4 Therapeutics worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after purchasing an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.38. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

