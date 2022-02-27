Millennium Management LLC Sells 99,743 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,743 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Xerox worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xerox by 232.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

