Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.96% of Miller Industries worth $30,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.00. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

About Miller Industries (Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.