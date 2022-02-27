MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $100.44 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.28 or 0.00024486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $100.44 million and approximately $189,962.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00233529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003732 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,820,798 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.