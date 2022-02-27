MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $157,677.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $92.10 million and $157,677.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.51 or 0.00021787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00238090 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,820,674 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

