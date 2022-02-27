Mina Reaches Market Capitalization of $763.84 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $763.84 million and approximately $38.94 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00005196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.86 or 0.06910917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,603.12 or 0.99764208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003130 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 390,041,416 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

