MIR COIN (MIR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,620.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $39,620.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.93 or 0.06940313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.00 or 0.99659179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003108 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

