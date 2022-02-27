Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.85 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $239,933.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $357.59 or 0.00945223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.22 or 0.06902341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.26 or 1.00204248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 21,947 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

