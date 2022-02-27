Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) One Day Volume Hits $91,884.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $40.96 million and $91,884.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $36.45 or 0.00097255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.93 or 0.06940313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.00 or 0.99659179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

