Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.95 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $42,864.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $22.45 or 0.00057398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.47 or 0.07075361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,065.87 or 0.99876609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 398,486 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

