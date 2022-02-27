Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $19.05 or 0.00050838 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $42.00 million and $54,469.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.93 or 0.06940313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,348.00 or 0.99659179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003108 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars.

