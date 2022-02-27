Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $66.83 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $59,567.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $66.83 or 0.00171005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.62 or 0.07045676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.16 or 0.99735649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 91,633 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

