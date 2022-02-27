Misbloc (MSB) Trading 78.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 78.6% lower against the US dollar. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00036662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00110517 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

