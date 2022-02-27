Mist Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00110314 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

