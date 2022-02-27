Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mistras Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 743,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 651,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 38,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,905. Mistras Group has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 million, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

