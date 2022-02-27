Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.90% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $78.81 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.