MonetaryUnit Hits 1-Day Volume of $492.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $656,347.60 and $492.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00111403 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,091,457 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

