MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MoneyGram International stock remained flat at $$10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $985.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

